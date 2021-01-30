QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $162,115.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

