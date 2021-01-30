QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.65 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One QunQun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $111,334.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

