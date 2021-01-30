R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.46. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 926,989 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $170.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.