R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.46. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 926,989 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 759,763 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 512,007 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,040,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.