RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.40

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $10.40. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 8,227 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDCM. TheStreet downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 million, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. On average, research analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 404,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in RADCOM by 56.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RADCOM during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

