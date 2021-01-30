Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,887 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

