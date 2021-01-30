Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Buys 25,415 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $29,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

SCHC opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $38.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

