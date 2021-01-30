Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

