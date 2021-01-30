Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $37.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 17.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $273.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

