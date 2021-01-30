Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,281 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up about 1.4% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 164,052 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

