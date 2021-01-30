Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Sells 47,355 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,355 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises 8.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Golub Capital BDC worth $18,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,129.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 39,589 shares of company stock worth $552,827. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

