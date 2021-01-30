Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $198.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $210.49.

