Ragnarok Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $5,547.41 and approximately $20.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00130829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00065741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064912 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,401.69 or 0.91937946 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

