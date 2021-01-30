Raise 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Raise has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Raise token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $50,301.68 and $6.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00065038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,173.93 or 0.91464958 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.