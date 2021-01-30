Rakon (RKN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $134,158.00

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Rakon has a market cap of $80.25 million and $134,158.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rakon has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rakon alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00079824 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000166 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016071 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039241 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00342829 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000221 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon (RKN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rakon Token Trading

Rakon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.