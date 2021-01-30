RAMP Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $49.46 million and $17.54 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00132066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065811 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,787.22 or 0.96764410 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,782,179 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

