RAMP (RAMP) Market Cap Reaches $50.38 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $50.38 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00131314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00263943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,037.70 or 0.90953875 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,744,565 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

