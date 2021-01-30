Rapids (RPD) Price Up 17.1% This Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rapids has a total market cap of $728,160.91 and $578.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Rapids Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

