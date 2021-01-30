Rapidz (RPZX) Trading Up 28.4% Over Last Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $12,694.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00068627 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00910699 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054387 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.33 or 0.04436575 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018439 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027920 BTC.
Rapidz Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Rapidz Token Trading
Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.
