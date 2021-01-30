Rarible Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rarible has traded 96.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00012484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00131018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00266210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066204 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,565.70 or 0.93553660 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.