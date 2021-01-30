Ratecoin (XRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $84,736.05

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $84,736.05 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

