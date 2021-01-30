Ravencoin Classic Trading Up 9% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $42,909.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00064359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035377 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,969,460,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

