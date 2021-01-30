RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.37

RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.37 and traded as high as $91.10. RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) shares last traded at $91.10, with a volume of 256,154 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £346.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI)

RDI REIT P.L.C. was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 28 June 2004 (Registered Number: 111198C) and was re-registered under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 on 3 December 2013 (Registered Number: 010534V).On 4 December 2013, the Company converted to a UK-REIT and transferred its tax residence from the Isle of Man to the United Kingdom ("UK").The Company holds a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE").

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.