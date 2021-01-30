Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L) (LON:RLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.89

Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L) (LON:RLE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.89 and traded as high as $33.90. Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L) shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 281,390 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.09 million and a P/E ratio of -33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Real Estate Investors plc (RLE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

