Realio Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $156,234.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $156,234.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,913.73 or 0.90691038 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

