Realio Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132,029.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Realio Network has a market cap of $6.22 million and $132,029.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Realio Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00264945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065565 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.13 or 0.95581914 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

