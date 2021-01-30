Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of O traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,817. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

