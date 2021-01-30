REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

RNWEF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 11,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801. REC Silicon ASA has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94.

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

