Recharge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.68. 20,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 24,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71.

About Recharge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RCHGU)

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

