Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.82

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.82 and traded as low as $17.21. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 238,803 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

