Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,618,200 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the December 31st total of 1,078,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

RBGLY stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,606. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

