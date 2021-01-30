Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.68

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.68 and traded as high as $49.80. Record plc (REC.L) shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 80,776 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of £96.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Record plc (REC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In other Record plc (REC.L) news, insider Bob Noyen purchased 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

