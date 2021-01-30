RED (RED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $429,095.25

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. RED has a market cap of $429,095.25 and $18,711.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00384272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000193 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

