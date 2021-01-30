Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%.

NASDAQ:RRBI traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 9,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

In related news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,465,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Debbie B. Triche sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,194 shares of company stock worth $262,556. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

