ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $79.89 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 26.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 118.7% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $79.89 million and approximately $23.27 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,356.89 or 0.99974056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00023345 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00951325 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00305676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00183577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002308 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00030902 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003502 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

