Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $482.20

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $482.20 and traded as high as $534.00. Redrow plc (RDW.L) shares last traded at $525.50, with a volume of 864,428 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 637.55 ($8.33).

Get Redrow plc (RDW.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 544.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.20.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow plc (RDW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow plc (RDW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.