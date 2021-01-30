Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0209 on Major Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $63.36 million and $51.80 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.68 or 0.00910303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.47 or 0.04678163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018573 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.