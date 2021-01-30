Refereum (RFR) Hits Market Cap of $19.05 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $19.05 million and $3.37 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00068883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00896070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.43 or 0.04581241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018450 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

