reflect.finance Market Cap Achieves $15.18 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $422,904.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00004677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00131433 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00263216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00064898 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,255.68 or 0.91611136 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.