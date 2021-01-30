Regent Investment Management LLC Has $12.74 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.5% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.14.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

