Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

