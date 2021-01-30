Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,749 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

