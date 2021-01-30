RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,745.84

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,745.84 and traded as high as $1,840.00. RELX PLC (REL.L) shares last traded at $1,812.50, with a volume of 2,582,271 shares changing hands.

REL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,919 ($25.07).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,824.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,745.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

