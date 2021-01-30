Renaissance Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

NYSE:DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

