Renaissance Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04. The company has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

