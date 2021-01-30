renDOGE Price Hits $0.0359 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded flat against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $110,565.69 and $218,285.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064414 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,098.51 or 0.90531580 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling renDOGE

renDOGE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.