Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Trading Down 4%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) shares traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.46. 1,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNECF)

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

