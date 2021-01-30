Rentberry Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Rentberry has a market cap of $149,045.83 and $14.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.02 or 0.00917158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00056068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.56 or 0.04554762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.