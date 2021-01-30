Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, an increase of 135.9% from the December 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of REPYY stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 70,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,582. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

