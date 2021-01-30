Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.09. 30,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $44.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, Director David P. Feaster purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160 in the last three months. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

