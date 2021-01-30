Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 30th (LPTH, LRLCY, LYG, MPX, MREO, MTLHY, MYOV, NSRGY, OCFC, PEI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, January 30th:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the production and sale of various chemical, healthcare, and performance products primarily in Japan. The company’s Electronics Applications segment offers optical recording media, display materials, and polyester films. Its Designed Materials segment engages in the business related to aluminum composite materials, sales of construction and industrial materials, plastic shrinkable labels for PET bottles and heat shrinkable tubes. The company’s Health Care segment is involved in businesses related to chemicals and related products, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, clinical testing and diagnostics. Its Chemicals segment engages in the businesses of industrial and specialty chemicals, nonionic surfactants, glycol ethers, and fine chemicals. The company’s Polymers segment’s businesses comprise activities in the areas of PET, polyethylene, and nylon resins for automotive industry. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

